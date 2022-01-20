Cody Rhodes takes a dig at WWE for recent controversy on AEW Dynamite 

TNT Champion Cody Rhodes seemingly addressed the highly-debated topic of WWE recently changing the ring name of NXT Superstar WALTER to Gunther.

On this week's episode of NXT 2.0, WALTER defeated Roderick Strong, following which he took the mic to reveal his new ring name. The wrestling community immidiately had a meltdown, with almost everyone criticizing the global juggernaut for unnecessarily changing the Austrian's star name.

On this latest edition of Dynamite, Cody took an indirect dig at the same, when he stated that All Elite Wrestling doesn't change the names of its talents like the competition does. He referenced this while talking about Brody King's AEW signing and how the promotion did not attempt to repackage him.

The TNT Champion returned to the promotion's programming after being away for a few weeks due to a medical issue. Cody Rhodes also brought out the topic of CM Punk's infamous pipe bomb promo, saying he turned whatever the latter said into reality while Punk was away from wrestling.

Cody Rhodes challenged Sammy Guevara for AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2022

During the closing moments of the segment, Cody Rhodes also referenced his free-agent status when he revealed that he received a contract from AEW boss Tony Khan, but it wasn't the one he wanted.

He then challenged interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara for a title unification match at next week's Beach Break special. The Spanish God won the title at AEW Battle of the Belts, defeating Dustin Rhodes, who had stepped in after Cody withdrew from the show owing to the aforementioned medical issue.

It'll be intriguing to see how the match pans out next week, as either man losing could greatly diminish their position in the company. The match's outcome could also depend on whether Cody inks a new deal with All Elite Wrestling or not.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you make of Cody Rhodes' promo on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could MJF go to WWE? Check out what two former WCW Champions think here

Edited by Angana Roy