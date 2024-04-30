Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill and other former AEW stars' status after WWE Draft 2024

The current Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, the former TBS champion Jade Cargill, and other former AEW stars got drafted to their respective brands in the recent WWE Draft 2024 and are ready for their new journey.

The WWE Draft 2024 began with SmackDown last week and continued with RAW this week for Night Two. Prior to the official draft picks, it was announced that the champions would be protected and would remain on their respective shows. Therefore, the current Undisputed WWE champion and former AEW EVP, Cody Rhodes stayed on SmackDown after the draft.

Furthermore, the former AEW TBS women's champion, Jade Cargill, who signed with WWE last year, was drafted to SmackDown as well. Speaking of former All Elite stars, Lexis King (fka Brian Pillman Jr.) and Shawn Spears will continue with NXT following the draft.

Another former AEW star, Blair Davenport got called up from NXT to the main roster and has been drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. Moreover, CM Punk, who is technically still the All Elite Real World Champion, as he never lost it before getting fired, has been drafted to Monday Night RAW and will further his feud with Drew McIntyre.

Cody Rhodes is slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship

After finishing his story and winning the Undisputed WWE championship in one of the greatest moments at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes is set for his first title defense this weekend at the Backlash Premium Live Event. The American Nightmare will defend his title against the No.1 contender, AJ Styles.

Moreover, both Cody and Styles will stay on SmackDown after the WWE Draft, which means the feud between the two could continue even after Backlash. It remains to be seen what transpires between the two in the undisputed title match this weekend.

