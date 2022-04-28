Cody Rhodes keeps promise he made to a fan about AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes might have left AEW for WWE, but tending to fans is above any promotional bias for the American Nightmare.

Many months back, a Twitter user revealed that he was struck with a personal tragedy. Upon hearing about it, Cody Rhodes promised to get him tickets to an episode of AEW Dynamite. He kept his promise despite switching over to Tony Khan's biggest rival as the fan got tickets for the upcoming Dynamite show in Philadelphia.

Speaking with ABC 6 in Philadelphia, the three-time TNT Champion elaborated on the importance of keeping promises.

"People come and go and wrestle and change and stars are all around and I'm currently fully on board and committed and all in with WWE as happy as I have ever been. But that does not discount what I helped create. It doesn't discount my friends that remain there (in AEW) or anything of that nature or fans of that product. I'm not intending on invalidating their experience and I don't think anyone of this generation is really looking to do that," Rhodes said.

Rhodes went on to explain how important it is to provide for the fans.

"I think it is important to not get into the weeds, and find the positives, find the people who enjoy what you're doing and are supporting and following. That's just a great example of wrestling as an international language. I hope it's going that direction, that there is more positivity, that it's not so much about the contrary and opinions selling yourself against it versus just hey, they like what we do. Let me help you see what it is that we do live and in person,"

Sooplex @Sooplexx



But taking my nephews to see Sonic The Hedgehog and go to the arcade prior.



Dynamite tonight with my family, complimentary of Cody Rhodes.

But taking my nephews to see Sonic The Hedgehog and go to the arcade prior.

Should be a fun day

What is the card for AEW Dynamite?

AEW Dynamite promises to be another excellent show this Wednesday with a number of mouth-watering clashes booked for the show.

The biggest match will be Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler facing off against each other for the first time ever. The winner will get to participate in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, with Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Samoa Joe having qualified already.

Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida will continue their long-standing rivalry in a Philly Street Fight. reDRagon, the Young Bucks and Adam Cole will take on the Varsity Blonds, Dante Martin, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson.

Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky will battle it out for the TNT Championship in a ladder match while Wardlow will face one of his toughest ever opponents in the form of the Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer.

