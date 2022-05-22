"Fine without me" - Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega break their silence regarding missing AEW Double or Nothing 2022

AEW star Kenny Omega is set to miss the Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view. His former colleague and current WWE star, Cody Rhodes, will not be a part of the PPV.

Earlier this year, The American Nightmare departed AEW and made his return to WWE. Meanwhile, Omega has been sidelined and dealing with multiple injury issues since the Full Gear event in 2021.

Taking to Twitter, a fan expressed his disappointment in regards to both Omega and Rhodes missing DoN. The American Nightmare responded by claiming that he is currently preparing for Hell in a Cell but also reflected on his past performances by writing:

I’ve got my crosshairs on being inside Hell in a Cell, but I’m sure it’ll be just fine without me. I left a lot of love(and blood ha) imbued in that canvas. Very proud of that chapter.

Check out Cody Rhodes' response below:

Omega also admitted that he will make his presence at Double or Nothing in spirit or via satellite. The former AEW World Champion hilariously wrote the following:

I’ll either be there in spirit or watching via satellite uplink somewhere, (if that counts?).

Check out Kenny Omega's response below:

Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes' respective matches at past Double or Nothing shows

Throughout the years, Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes have been an integral part of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

In 2019, AEW hosted their inaugural DoN show, which featured an incredible match between Cody and his brother Dustin Rhodes. The show was headlined by Omega and Chris Jericho.

In 2020, Cody was again featured in a high-profile match at Double or Nothing, as he defeated Lance Archer to become the inaugural TNT Champion. Whereas Omega teamed up with The Elite to beat The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede Match.

In 2021, Rhodes competed in his final DoN show where he defeated Anthony Ogogo in their intense feud. Omega, meanwhile, retained the AEW World Championship in a Triple Threat Match involving Orange Cassidy and PAC.

