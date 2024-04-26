Cody Rhodes left AEW allegedly due to an issue with Tony Khan and not The Young Bucks

A veteran journalist claims that the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes allegedly left AEW two years ago due to his issue with the company's president Tony Khan, and not his buddies The Young Bucks.

It can't be denied that Cody Rhodes is officially the face of WWE after capturing the Undisputed Title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. While The American Nightmare has been enjoying success in the Stamford-based promotion since his return in 2022, he was a part of AEW and also served as one of the company's EVPs.

Ever since his exit from Tony Khan's promotion in early 2022, fans have been speculating about different theories regarding why he left the company despite being one of the guys to lay its foundation. Many speculated that he had an issue with his fellow EVPs, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer made a bold claim regarding Cody's departure from AEW. While responding to a fan on the 'X' social media platform who said The Bucks ran Rhodes out of the company, Meltzer claimed that The American Nightmare left due to an issue with Tony Khan and not The Bucks:

"Cody has said over and over that's a lie. His issue was with Tony. The Bucks had zero to do with it," wrote Meltzer.

Cody Rhodes has his first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship

After Cody Rhodes finally finished the story and is currently the Undisputed WWE Champion, he already has his first challenger. The American Nightmare will defend the title against AJ Styles, who won the No.1 contender's match against LA Knight last week on SmackDown. The match is set to take place at the upcoming Backlash PLE.

The match between Rhodes and Styles will be the first time the two men will lock horns inside the squared circle. It remains to be seen if AJ manages to pose any threat to Cody's title reign.

