AEW Dynamite to feature special Cody Rhodes announcement; Title match confirmed

It sounds like "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has something important to say on AEW Friday Night Dynamite.

Following his tag team loss last week to QT Marshall and Anthony Ogogo of The Factory, Cody Rhodes will have an interview this Friday night with Tony Schiavone. Rhodes is scheduled to make a "special announcement" during this segment.

What will Rhodes have to say this Friday night? And just how special will it turn out to be? Tune in to find out.

This Friday Night on #AEWDynamite 10/9c on TNT, the #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes will make a special announcement with @Tonyschiavone24



Watch Dynamite THIS FRIDAY NIGHT at 10/9c on @tntdrama

Miro will defend the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

During last Friday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan gifted birthday boy John Silver another shot at the TNT Championship as he was injured during his previous title shot against Darby Allin.

Silver says he is unfortunately still not cleared to compete, so he is giving his title shot to Evil Uno instead. Uno is known as more of a tag team wrestler in AEW. How will he fare in his first singles title match in All Elite Wrestling against Miro? We'll find out soon enough.

This FRIDAY NIGHT on #AEWDynamite, will @EvilUno bring the @AEWonTNT Championship back to #DarkOrder when he faces the champion @ToBeMiro?



Watch AEW Dynamite THIS FRIDAY at 10/9c on @tntdrama

The following has been announced for the June 11 episode of AEW Dynamite:

Cody Rhodes to make a special announcement with Tony Schiavone

Don Callis will expose the "conspiracy" to take the AEW Championship from Kenny Omega

Hangman Page teams with Dark Order's '10' against Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz

The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler will face PAC, Penta El Zero M, and Eddie Kingston in trios action

Miro will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Evi Uno

AEW Dynamite will air this Friday at 10 PM EST on TNT due to the NBA Playoffs.

@TheDonCallis claims that he's gonna blow the lid off the conspiracy to take the @AEW World Championship off @KennyOmegamanX, next week on AEW Dynamite.



Watch #AEWDynamite THIS FRIDAY, June 11 at 10/9c on @TNTdrama

