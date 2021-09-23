"It’s my job to do what others haven’t done in the past for me" - Cody Rhodes on mentoring the young talent in AEW

Cody Rhodes is quite proud of the talent he has mentored in All Elite Wrestling.

Before Dynamite: Grand Slam, Cody Rhodes sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss all things AEW. When asked about how important it is for him to be mentoring young talents at All Elite Wrestling like Darby Allin and Ricky Starks, Rhodes said he felt vindicated by it:

"I feel vindicated that my actual job as the executive vice president of live events and talent is being seen," Cody Rhodes said. "It’s my job to do what others haven’t done in the past for me: when someone is deserving or ready, give them [the spotlight]. Darby, Ricky, and Jade are prime examples."

Cody Rhodes continues to fight the misconceptions that he's the booker of AEW

There are still a lot of misconceptions about the role Cody Rhodes plays behind the scenes at All Elite Wrestling.

With some fans thinking he's the main booker, all the way to people believing he's actually the one running the promotion. These are misconceptions that Rhodes is looking forward to having cleared up when his "Rhodes to the Top" reality TV show debuts next week on TNT, following AEW Dynamite.

"It is very comforting to see because there is the misconception that I’m the booker of AEW or that I even run AEW," Cody Rhodes continued. "Here you get the opportunity to see Tony Khan as such a unique leader. I help coach segments, produce content. The number one thing that is my job no matter how much of a wrestler I am is to continue building our roster so we are going to talk about AEW not only today but 30 years from now."

