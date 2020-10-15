Cody Rhodes' next AEW TNT Championship challenger decided

Cody Rhodes' next opponent for the AEW TNT Championship may have been determined. Cody Rhodes is currently set to defend his AEW TNT Championship at the AEW Full Gear 2020 event that is scheduled to take place on 7th November, 2020.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes faced Orange Cassidy in a 20-minute match for the AEW TNT title. The match took everything out of both Superstars, and the show saw both the men going the full 20 minutes in the end.

In fact, when the time came to an end, it was Orange Cassidy who had the advantage as he appeared to roll up Cody Rhodes at the very end, reversing the Cross Rhodes. As a result of this, Cody Rhodes was down for the full three-count and pinned by Orange Cassidy, but unfortunately for Cassidy, the 20 minutes expired just one second before the final count of the pinfall. This saw a time-limit draw between Cody Rhodes and Orange Cassidy, whereas otherwise Orange Cassidy would have been crowned the new AEW TNT Champion.

Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin in AEW

Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin are no strangers to each other, and definitely are not strangers to time limit draws. The first time that the two faced each other on AEW Dynamite, the match ended in a time-limit draw, that saw Darby Allin established as one of the top up-and-coming Superstars on the brand.

There is a lot of history between the two stars and Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin both have respect for each other.

However, recently, it should be noted that Darby Allin has been more vicious than usual, and appears to be discovering a new, more aggressive side to himself.

With that being the case, if Cody Rhodes should reach the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, still as the AEW TNT Champion, then he could very well be facing one of the strongest versions of Darby Allin that has been seen in the company.

