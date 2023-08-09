Cody Rhodes has a one-word reaction to AEW personality's son reaching a milestone

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has sent a heartfelt message to an AEW personality after seeing the news that their son is beginning a new chapter in his life.

The personality in question is Amanda Huber, the widow of the late Mr. Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away in December 2020. His legacy will live on the memory of wrestlers and fans alike all over the world, and it may also be continued if his son, Brodie Lee Jr., has anything to do with it.

Brodie Lee Jr., known by AEW fans as Negative One, will be entering the sixth grade this week, and his mother took to Twitter to show how proud she is of her son, but also some of Brodie's favorite things in his life and over the past summer.

"My bug starts his first day of 6th grade today. I’m heartbroken this summer is over. We traveled so much and made the most incredible memories. I’m so beyond proud of the amazing man he’s becoming. He’s like his dad in all the best ways possible. I’m lucky to be his mama," tweeted @MandaLHuber

One person who saw the post was Cody Rhodes and must have noticed that he showed up in the 'I Love' and 'Best Friends' section of Brodie's whiteboard and decided to tell the young man what he thought of him.

"Stud." tweeted @CodyRhodes

At just 11 and-a-half years of age, Brodie Lee Jr. is still many years away from reaching the goal he wrote underneath the 'When I Grow Up' portion of his whiteboard, but if he's got someone like Cody Rhodes in his life, he will definitely have a good kickstart to his career.

Cody Rhodes and Brodie Lee Jr. shared a heartfelt moment at WrestleMania 39

Night Two of WrestleMania 39 was where everyone thought that Cody Rhodes was going to finish his story and topple Roman Reigns from the top of WWE, but it didn't happen.

However, one thing that can't be taken away from Cody, or Brodie Lee Jr. for that matter, was the moment that they shared before the American Nightmare began his match.

As he made his entrance, Cody gave Brodie Lee Jr. his weight belt, a piece of his gear that usually gets thrown into the crowd during his matches, but this time he presented it to Brodie personally.

Cody famously had the final match of Brodie Lee Sr.'s career in October 2020, with the two men wrestling in the first-ever dog collar match in AEW history, where the American Nightmare came out on top.

