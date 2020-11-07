Cody Rhodes opens up on AEW's relationship with NWA

Cody Rhodes was recently on a media call where he talked about a variety of things, including the current relationship between AEW and NWA.

The TNT Champion is in the building #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/o71C3YyWUN — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 5, 2020

Cody Rhodes reveals NWA and AEW's working relationship

In the past few months, the former NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa and the current NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb have been featured heavily on AEW. Cody Rhodes talked about the relationship between AEW and NWA and how Tony Khan had connected with Billy Corgan.

"One thing that's really special about AEW, and we say it, and it sounds like a shill but it's not a shill - we're open for business. Our bridges are down and our doors are open. We came up with Allysin and Serena, who I can't say enough nice things about either of them, but particularly Serena... Just really, talk about stepping up to the plate, and I've known Serena since I was 20 years old. She's a very very special wrestler, but in terms of that match, having another woman's match on the card, I think Tony Khan was the one who had the foresight to connect with Billy. He's always connecting with Billy when it comes to the NWA presence, which is a lingering thing, and it's a good lingering thing."

Cody Rhodes went on to say that the AEW President Tony Khan had a good relationship with NWA, and that was the reason that the doors between the two companies were open for crossovers.

"They have a good relationship, and like I said, the doors are open and the bridges are down for different companies and people from different worlds/crossovers. And that is what you're seeing with AEW Full Gear, having the NWA Women's Champion on the show and having someone like Allysin, who has a great deal of buzz and who's captured the imagination of the audience, especially just recently. She's a great veteran, revered and respected in the wrestling world. I think it'll be a hell of a match."

At AEW: Full Gear, the NWA Women's Championship will be defended by Serena Deeb against the former Champion, Allysin Kay.