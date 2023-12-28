Cody Rhodes had an outrageously wild idea for his final match, confirms top AEW star

A current AEW star revealed how the top WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes had some crazy ideas for his final match in Tony Khan's promotion before leaving last year.

Prior to making his shocking return to the WWE last year and rising as the top babyface in the company, Cody Rhodes was one of the masterminds behind the incredible success of AEW, being one of the EVPs of the company before eventually leaving. He had his last match against the top star in question, Sammy Guevara.

The American Nightmare defended his TNT Title against The Spanish God in a terrific ladder match at the AEW Beach Break event a couple of months before his WWE return. After an amazing back-and-forth encounter, Cody lost the title in the end.

Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet recently, Guevara revealed how Rhodes was ready to pull out all the stops for his last All-Elite match before leaving:

"He was down for everything, he wanted to do so much craziness. This was his last AEW match I didn't know at that time maybe he knew. But like he wanted to go balls to the wall like the ending, he wanted to do like a superplex to the outside through a ladder and all this. I'm like we got to get up and still climb this ladder and yeah, we ended up doing swanton with the ladder that didn't break, literally broke my back." [H/T: Insight]

Cody Rhodes is in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match

Ever since Cody Rhodes made his WWE return, he only has had one goal on his mind, i.e. finishing the story for his father by winning a World Championship. He was left disappointed after being defeated by Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, after facing some "hard times," The American Nightmare is ready to try to finish his story yet again by officially announcing his entry into the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen if Rhodes will realize his dream by winning the Rumble for the second consecutive year or if the recently returned CM Punk will be an obstacle in his path.

