Cody Rhodes pays heartfelt tribute to Brodie Lee

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes recently took to Twitter to share some photos with the late AEW star Brodie Lee.

Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) signed with All Elite Wrestling in March 2020 after his release from the WWE. Brodie managed to capture the AEW TNT Title during his time with the company, and his last official match was against Cody Rhodes. Huber unfortunately passed away on December 26, 2020, at the age of 41 years old.

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to pay tribute and share some photographs of Brodie, including one from their TNT Title match in AEW.

Erick Rowan shares his thoughts on The Dark Order's potential without Brodie Lee

Former WWE star Erick Rowan recently shared his thoughts on AEW's The Dark Order faction without its leader, Brodie Lee.

In an interview with Insights' Chris Van Vliet, Eric Rowan shared some heartwarming words for his close friend and claimed that he did not want to join The Dark Order in AEW as it was Brodie's legacy.

"We had fought so hard to like, get out of each other's shadows for so long, because we were always connected. And we wanted something for ourselves. And to see him start to get something for himself and for me to be able to branch off and do stuff for myself. Like, those were great conversations to have, you know, and as far as like, after he passes, like, I wouldn't want anything to do with Dark Order, ever," Eric Rowan said.

Rowan further stated that Brodie took the faction to incredible heights, which is difficult for the company to achieve now:

"And it's not because I don't think those guys are cool. It's because that was his legacy. He created that in such a short amount of time, he made them something very special. And nobody should try to replace that. And those guys do good by honouring him, but I don't see them ever being as big as they were with him," Rowan added. [H/T : Chrisvanvliet.com]

