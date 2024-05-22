Cody Rhodes pays tribute to Brodie Lee with a heartfelt post

Cody Rhodes paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee with a heartfelt social media post. The American Nightmare crossed paths with The Exalted One during their time together in AEW.

Cody Rhodes and Mr. Brodie Lee clashed over the TNT Championship on multiple occasions in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The latter defeated Cody for the championship in August 2020, although Rhodes reclaimed the belt a few months later in a brutal Dog Collar match.

A Twitter user shared an edited video of the Dog Collar bout between Rhodes and Lee, which took place on the October 7, 2020, episode of Dynamite. Tragically, Lee passed away in December of that year.

Rhodes reshared the fan's video with a heartwarming caption. Voicing his respect for Lee's dominant performance in his final match, the two-time WWE Royal Rumble winner claimed he had held on to certain items from the night of the bout before praising the late star as a family man and competitor.

"Brodie gave me a beating and gave the world an incredible and magnificent final show... (I kept my collar and his jacket) and all the memories I could salvage... Ultimate family man, ultimate pro wrestler 💜, "tweeted Rhodes.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes claims he will always keep an eye on AEW

Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, left All Elite Wrestling in 2022, sending shockwaves through the wrestling world. He made his sensational WWE return against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Two years later, Rhodes sits at the top of the mountain in the sports entertainment juggernaut's television programming as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Despite having left AEW, the former TNT Champion supposedly still keeps his eye on the company, as may be inferred from Rhodes' comments on the Busted Open podcast.

Acknowledging the individuals with whom he collaborated to help establish AEW, Rhodes stated:

“I think I’ll always have an eye on it because it’s just not something you can abandon in your mind in a sense of, hey, me, Matt [Jackson], Nick [Jackson], Kenny [Omega], Tony [Khan], Brandi [Rhodes], Bernie [Cahill], Chris [Harrington], Dana [Massie] started this thing, especially if you were in those initial meetings. So I’ll always have an eye for it. I could never just pretend it’s not there anymore.”

Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE Title against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. The PLE will emanate from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback