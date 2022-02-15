Backstage talk at RAW about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and signing with WWE - Reports

Cody Rhodes has been with AEW since its inception in 2019 and has acted as its EVP ever since.

Reports in January 2021 suggested Rhodes was not working under contract with AEW after it expired in December 2021. Now, a recent report from Dave Meltzer suggests that Rhodes could make the jump to WWE.

"He still has not signed and originally when he had not signed it just seemed like one of those things but now here we are. We're in mid-February, contract was up at the end of December. A lot of talk about Cody Rhodes...before I would say there was minimal possibility that he wasn't going to sign but I would not say that now. I think there is a lot of people who think it is up in the air of what is going to happen next," Meltzer said.

Meltzer noted that there has been talk backstage at Monday Night RAW about Rhodes signing with Vince McMahon's company.

"He is not signed and in WWE they thought there was a good chance or a chance...It was definitely something that was talked about a lot today (Monday) in certain circles about the potential of something happening there," Meltzer added. (H/T: Cultaholic)

Cody Rhodes had allegedly been working on a "handshake deal" with AEW since his contract expired.

It should be noted that no major AEW star has jumped ship to WWE. If the promotion's once-EVP were to make the switch, it could be a massive blow to the reputation of Tony Khan's company.

Dutch Mantell believes AEW is working Cody Rhodes' contract situation into an angle

In a conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared that he didn't buy the story around Rhodes' contract.

"I think it's just something to get eyes and thoughts on AEW. He's one of the founders of AEW. But I think they're just working it for what they can get out of it and it will turn into an angle too," said Mantell.

So far, AEW has not used Cody Rhodes' contract in any angle. The American Nightmare was last seen on AEW Dynamite Beach Break, where he lost to Sammy Guevara. Fans will simply have to stay glued to their screens to see how this plays out.

