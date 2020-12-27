Cody Rhodes reacts to Brodie Lee's death 

The wrestling world has been shocked to learn that Brodie Lee has passed away at the age of 41. The news was announced by AEW's official Twitter account, which paid tribute to him in a thoughtful post. Lee's sudden passing is due to a non-COVID-19-related lung issue.

Cody Rhodes reacted to the news with a simple tribute, just as he did for their dog collar match on AEW Dynamite months ago. He said a simple thank you.

Brodie Lee's last match was with Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

A very short but smart feud (Pic Source: AEW)

Brodie Lee vs. Cody Rhodes was one of the more notable feuds in the company's short history. The pair had a brief but significant feud, with the TNT title changing hands on both occasions. Their first encounter ended in minutes, with Brodie Lee winning the title.

In a matter of weeks, Cody Rhodes returned and competed in one of the more violent matches on AEW Dynamite with Brodie Lee. The dog-collar match was a throwback to a different era, and it was the epitome of blood and guts.

At the time, Brodie Lee paid tribute to Cody's performance in the match, which was his last wrestling match. Brodie's presence in AEW allowed The Dark Order to become an important group as The Exalted One and led the group to greater heights.

Wrestling fans around the world will mourn his passing in the weeks to come, not only due to AEW exploits, but also after his previous incarnations too.