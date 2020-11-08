Cody Rhodes reacts to losing the TNT title at AEW Full Gear

At tonight's AEW Full Gear event, Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin faced off with the former's TNT title on the line. In the end, Allin pinned Cody to pick up the win and become the new TNT Champion. Following the loss, Cody Rhodes got on one knee and handed the belt to Allin.

Soon after, Cody Rhodes took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message reacting to his loss. Cody stated that the loss is heartbreaking for him, and dubbed Darby Allin a star. He thanked the fans for watching the pay-per-view and added that it was an honor for him to be their Champion. Check out the tweet below:

Heartbreaking for me, but a special night for @DarbyAllin - the rookies aren’t rookies anymore. They are stars.



You can be a loner, but now you’re a leader.



Thank you @AEW and the fans here tonight and watching on PPV. It was an honor to be your champion. pic.twitter.com/AEhAEEzW2n — Cody (@CodyRhodes) November 8, 2020

Cody Rhodes had won the TNT title back in October

Cody Rhodes took on Mr. Brodie Lee on the October 7, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite for the TNT title, in a Dog Collar match. Cody emerged victorious in the end and won the TNT title for the second time in his career. He went on to kick off a feud with fellow AEW star Orange Cassidy and later defeated him to retain the title.

Tonight, Darby Allin put Cody Rhodes down to become the AEW TNT Champion, and here's hoping that he gets a lengthy stint with the belt, unlike the past two reigns.