Cody Rhodes receives a heartfelt 3-word message from his wife after WWE Backlash 2023

Cody Rhodes picked up a big win at WWE Backlash 2023 when he overcame Brock Lesnar. Following his victory, he received a heartfelt message from his wife, Brandi Rhodes, on social media.

The American Nightmare was widely expected to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, the Tribal Chief retained the title. Following this crushing loss, Brock Lesnar turned on the former AEW star, and the two began feuding after the Showcase of the Immortals.

The two attacked each other multiple times over the last few weeks, and a match was set between the two at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. They met in the main event of the Premium Live Event, where Cody Rhodes managed to pick up a sneaky win after rolling up the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

This win was exactly what the former TNT Champion needed to bounce back from his loss to Roman Reigns.

Congratulations were in order, and former AEW Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes posted an encouraging message for her husband on Twitter.

Check it out below:

Cody Rhodes has feuded with two of the biggest stars in WWE history in successive months. With the manner of his win, it is possible that his issues with Brock Lesnar are not settled yet.

It will be interesting to see how Triple H books the biggest babyface in the company moving forward.

Did you like Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash? Let us know in the comments section below.

