Nightmare Family member sends wholesome message to Cody Rhodes

AEW star Lee Johnson has sent a wholesome goodbye message to now former AEW star Cody Rhodes, who announced his departure from the company earlier today.

After three years with All Elite Wrestling, Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes officially departed from the company. Cody had been working without an official AEW contract since December 2021 and is now looking to take the next step in his career.

Cody was a founding member of the stable "The Nightmare Family," which Lee Johnson is currently a member of. After hearing the news, Johnson took to his Twitter account to bid farewell to his former colleague.

Cody helped Johnson pick up his first win in AEW on the February 4th 2021 edition of Dynamite, as the two teamed up to defeat Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon.

What is the next step for Cody Rhodes?

With Rhodes being a free agent, he can explore the wrestling world at his own pace. However, the most logical step for him is to make a return to WWE. Rhodes departed WWE in 2016, citing creative differences, which resulted in the birth of AEW.

WWE @WWE @WWE has come to terms on the release of Cody Rhodes as of today, May 22, 2016. po.st/j6suk5 .@WWE has come to terms on the release of Cody Rhodes as of today, May 22, 2016. po.st/j6suk5 https://t.co/jI1w4bS6p6

The Road to Wrestlemania is well underway, with WWE hosting the "Elimination Chamber" event on February 18th in Saudi Arabia. This would be the final stop before the biggest event of the year takes place in Arlington, Texas, on the weekend of April 2nd and 3rd.

Will Cody be at Wrestlemania?

