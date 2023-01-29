Cody Rhodes references iconic Triple H dig on AEW post-WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes won tonight's 30-Men Royal Rumble match. During the post-show press conference, The American Nightmare talked about his time in AEW and the time he took a shot at the WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Ever since returning to WWE, The American Nightmare had stated that his only goal is to win the top title in the promotion. The goal was put to a halt when he tore his pectoral muscle and was forced to take some time off.

Cody Rhodes announced that he was making his return at the Royal Rumble. He entered at number 30 and went on to win the entire match and punched his ticked to WrestleMania.

During the post-show press conference, Rhodes was asked about Triple H and his leadership. The American Nightmare mentioned that the WWE CCO had no reason to a be a fan of him and he reflected upon the time he broke a throne in AEW that was synonymous of the throne of The King of Kings.

"Triple H has no reason to be a fan of mine, if you really think about it. I smashed the throne, I took a lot of shots, always light-hearted, but I think he knew where it was coming from," Cody Rhodes said.

During the conference, Cody Rhodes also revealed that after his Royal Rumble victory, he paid a small tribute to his former faction with the "Too sweet" pose. The American Nightmare also mentioned AEW by name talking about how he was in the promotion.

Do you think Cody Rhodes is the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when you use any quotes from this article.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes