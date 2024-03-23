Cody Rhodes references major AEW star on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes recently referenced a moment in WWE history where he and a current AEW star made history.

In 2013, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins became the World Tag Team Champions, while part of The Shield. They were arguably one of the most dominant forces across the industry. Many believed that they were unstoppable until two underdogs dethroned them.

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) faced Reigns and Rollins in tag-team action during an episode of WWE RAW back in October of that year. Following a quick assist from Big Show, they defied the odds and became the new champions, ending The Shield's reign.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns brought up The Shield and talked about how dominant they were in the past before Seth Rollins' eventual betrayal of their brotherhood.

Cody acknowledged how good The Shield was, seeing as he had experience facing them, but then reminded The Tribal Chief that he and his brother were the ones who ended their title reign at the time. In fact, Cody mentioned that the Rhodes' were the first in WWE to inflict a loss on The Shield.

This was the first time the Rhodes brothers had captured the tag team titles, and this eventually became one of the more iconic moments over the last decade.

Now, just two weeks from WrestleMania XL, and Cody Rhodes has the tall task of beating Roman Reigns on both nights at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

