"The goalposts continually move" - Cody Rhodes reflects on AEW's rise before his rematch with Malakai Black

It's not lost on Cody Rhodes how important tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite is.

Before Dynamite: Grand Slam, which marks the company's debut in New York City, Rhodes sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss all things AEW. With "Rhodes to the Top" starting next week and his rematch against Malakai Black airing tonight, Rhodes was asked if he believes audiences will have a greater appreciation for everything AEW has done in such a short period of time.

In response, Rhodes explained why he believes this show is proof that the company is doing what they were told couldn't be done.

"There is a true moment where you’ll watch every wrestler take an extra step on the ramp and look out and take it in," Cody Rhodes said. "That is literal proof of what we were told could not be done. The goalposts continually move. The pettiness is still on the rise, but if we are all honest and being real with one another, AEW and what Tony Khan has done with AEW is going to last."

Cody Rhodes believes AEW has gone from competition to its own destination in pro wrestling

In a moment of clarity, Cody Rhodes revealed if he were to call it quits tomorrow, a show like Arthur Ashe would be an incredibly special night to hang his hat on.

"If I were to call it quits tomorrow, that is something massively special to hang my hat on," Cody Rhodes continued. "That this challenger brand, this alternative, became competition and then went from competition to be its own destination. You’ll see that moment manifest Wednesday in front of 20,000 people in the number one market in the world of New York City."

Edited by Colin Tessier