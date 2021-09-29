"Someone who was kind of discarded and knew they could do better" - Cody Rhodes on released WWE Superstar's rebirth in AEW

Cody Rhodes has heaped praise on his current AEW rival Malakai Black. During an interview with The Sports Courier, Rhodes spoke about how exciting it is to see someone like Black find his mojo back after being underutilized in WWE.

The former TNT Champion stated that Black was aware of his worth and knew that he could do better. Cody Rhodes mentioned that the former WWE Superstar was motivated and fierce, and to see his hard work pay off was really a beautiful thing to witness.

"It is very interesting to see someone who was kind of discarded and knew they could do better and how much they could do and he's so motivated and so fierce and to see that blossom, that's a really beautiful thing too," Cody Rhodes said.

Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes have been feuding for weeks now

Malakai Black's first opponent in AEW was Cody Rhodes, another former WWE Superstar. Black looked dominant as ever in his debut match as he defeated the American Nightmare with ease.

Following a victory over him, he shifted his focus towards other members of the Nightmare Family. Malakai Black took out Arn Anderson and defeated his son Brock Anderson in a singles match.

Black also went on to secure wins over Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes. Eventually, after a hiatus, Cody Rhodes returned to AEW TV and brawled with him ahead of their showdown at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

At the New York show, the duo faced each other in a rematch, one that Black ended up winning. With such consecutive wins over an established superstar, Malakai Black might be looking at a title shot in the near future.

Are you excited about Malakai Black's future in AEW? Who else would you like him to face in Tony Khan's promotion? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Vedant Jain