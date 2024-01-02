Cody Rhodes reportedly paid major AEW star out of his pocket for a match

Cody Rhodes is a generous man, and he may have paid a big AEW star out of his pocket. The name in question is none other than Ethan Page.

Before AEW was formed, Cody and The Young Bucks organized the first All In in 2018, inviting wrestlers from various promotions to come over and wrestle. One of them was Ethan Page, who was with Impact Wrestling at the time.

Page was a guest on the Bragman Breakdown podcast. The star of the Tony Khan-owned company mentioned that Cody Rhodes may have paid him from his own pocket for that show.

"I don't know if this is officially confirmed or not, so I don't know how click baity this will be. I'm 99% sure...I'm pretty sure Cody paid me out of pocket. I want to say he hand-selected a few people that he wanted to feature. He put the show on with his buddies. Later on, there was the tie-in with Ring of Honor. Ultimately, my payment came from his name to my PayPal, so I'm pretty sure I was hand-selected by my friend to get this opportunity,” said Page. [H/T Fightful]

Cody Rhodes is not a John Cena-level babyface yet, says Eric Bischoff

Former WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff has given his verdict on Cody Rhodes being a babyface. He said that while the American Nightmare is a great face, he is not quite at the level of John Cena.

Bischoff was speaking on his Strictly Business podcast when he said:

"If you're going to take somebody and turn them into a John Cena, or Stone Cold Steve Austin, or whoever at any point in time was the face of the company, Hulk Hogan, that's a lot of focus and attention and time. They haven't put that into Cody quite yet." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Those comments come as a surprise, given Cody Rhodes is the biggest face in WWE right now. He is sure to reach John Cena’s level if and when he wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

