Cody Rhodes responds to Brodie Lee's challenge

It sounds like Cody is going to accept Brodie
It sounds like Cody is going to accept Brodie's offer (Pic Source: AEW)
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Modified 28 Sep 2020, 22:24 IST
News
Cody Rhodes returned to AEW last week when he appeared after Brodie Lee's successful TNT Championship defense against Orange Cassidy on Dynamite.

Cody Rhodes came out to a new look with jet black air and took out The Dark Order members. Of course, Lee was livid backstage about what happened in the ring and cut a promo on Cody.

Brodie Lee said he would wrap a dog collar around Cody Rhodes's neck

"I'm going to take this dog collar, Cody. I am going to wrap it around your neck. I am going to wrap it around that God-forsaken tattoo and you, Cody, will have nowhere, nowhere to run. And nowhere to hide. You, Cody, you have one week to answer me. Are you a man or are you a coward?"

Cody Rhodes has now tweeted a Dog Collar match photo featuring who looks to be Rowdy Roddy Piper and Greg Valentine.

Cody Rhodes is supposed to respond to Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite this week. However, this tweet seems to hint at what his response will be, come Wednesday.

Published 28 Sep 2020, 22:24 IST
