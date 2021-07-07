Cody Rhodes responds to fan who says Great American Bash should belong to AEW

Cody Rhodes recently responded to a fan on Twitter regarding who said the Great American Bash name should have belonged to AEW.

Great American Bash, as well documented, is one of Dusty Rhodes' many creations. A fan took to Twitter to say WWE should have given away the rights of the pay-per-view to Tony Khan's promotion.

Cody responded to the fan in a professional manner, alluding to WWE owning most of his father's creations. He said he hopes the company does them justice to preserve the wrestling icon's legacy.

"Business is business. They have the rights to many of Dusty’s greatest creations. My hope is that they do them justice and I will never be bitter about his legacy being honored and a whole new generation seeing he was a genius w/lasting concepts," said Cody Rhodes.

AEW did have a Dynamite special Bash at the Beach, but Cody said it's unlikely it'll return due to legal issues.

Cody wanted Starrcade and Great American Bash for AEW

AEW Bash at the Beach

In an episode of AEW Unrestricted last year, Cody mentioned Starrcade and Great American Bash were the two names he wanted to trademark. He spoke at length about the difficulties involved because of a few ambiguous rules.

"It's a legal nightmare. This was AEW's first Bash at the Beach and it also might be AEW's last. WWE is not particularly happy about all the trademarks I acquired. Trademark law is actually basic, everywhere but wrestling. Wrestling, there's this idea that if you buy something but let it lapse, it's still yours. The spoils of war. Wrestling legitimately had a war between WCW and WWE and WWE actually won. The amount of bad fallout that came from that is so much larger than the good stuff. Does WWE do a good job as a custodian of history? Absolutely. The Network is done well and they do some stuff well. But there's been a lot of things that they didn't care for that they let lapse," said Cody Rhodes. (H/T Fightful)

Cody added that he didn't have a particular plan for the trademarks, but wanted to keep his father's ideas in the family and hoped to irritate WWE into giving him the trademarks he wanted most.

"Anything that was connected to my dad, I wanted to pick up. I don't know what my grand play is here, I just wanted to pick it up to have for my family. I'm not making any money off it. I think my grand scheme was, I was going to get as many things to irritate them as possible so they were just like, 'You can have Starrcade.' Great American Bash and Starrcade are 100% Dusty's. I would rather have those than 100 Slamborees," said Cody Rhodes.

Hopefully, Cody and AEW will get their hands on a couple of Dusty Rhodes' creations in the coming years.

