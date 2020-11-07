During an interview with Bleacher Report, Cody Rhodes revealed which AEW wrestlers he is interested in facing and what are some of his favorite moments in the AEW, so far.

Cody Rhodes has had some thrilling matches with AEW including some great fights with Darby Alin, Brodie Lee, and Chris Jericho. However, there are still several competitors within the company that Cody still wishes to wrestle, such as Angelico, "Hangman" Adam Paige, and Pac.

"Angelico from TH2 is someone I want to test myself against. I’ve never actually had a singles match with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. I think a match we wanted to happen so many times but was hurt by the pandemic was Pac. We’ve both grown so much from Neville and Stardust and to be able to show the world that would be really special." H/t EWrestlingNews

Cody Rhodes' favorite AEW moment was the first-ever Dynamite

Cody Rhodes has been with the AEW since its inception, after all, not only is he the AEW TNT Champion, he is also an Executive Vice President. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he has several favorite moments in AEW history. However, the one that stands out to him the most was the first-ever AEW Dynamite episode.

"One of them was the very first Dynamite when I was coming up on the Codyvator, the little elevator they have for me. I’m usually a master of all facets of what we are doing, but in that case, I felt completely out of control, and it was Brandi standing next to me saying, ‘Can you believe this?’ The next thing I know, we have already cleared the stage and are in the ring in front of 14,000 fans. Juxtapose that with the moment of me standing in front of absolutely nobody at the start of the pandemic talking to the hard cam almost like it was a State of the Union. The reason I love those two moments is because the heart of the show never changed. We have never thought of any of the shows we are doing as a soft show. Every show aims to be better than the week before, even with long-term booking in mind. That’s what makes me proud and lets me know we are going to be around for years and years to come.: H/T EWrestlingNews

The American Nightmare has come a long way from his days wrestling with the WWE under the ring name of Cody Rhodes and later Stardust. He is now a successful EVP and TNT Champion and there are more great matches and favorite moments to come for him.