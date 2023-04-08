Cody Rhodes reveals another huge reason he returned to WWE after AEW departure in 2022

Current WWE Superstar and former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes left his Tony Khan's promotion for the sports entertainment giant prior to last year's WrestleMania. He recently confirmed his late father's upcoming documentary as a reason for the move.

Rhodes lost AEW's TNT Title in his last match with the promotion. After a spell in free agency, Rhodes made his much-anticipated WWE return at WrestleMania 38. Fast forward a year later and he won the Royal Rumble and challenged Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Cody has targeted the WWE Championship ever since making his return, declaring as much in his first promo. He also confirmed the upcoming Dusty Rhodes episode of A&E's WWE Legends to be another factor while speaking with Sports Illustrated.

“WWE and A&E memorializing my father in this documentary has been a blessed experience,” says Rhodes. “Helping catalog, correct and bring light to Dusty’s life was a grand responsibility and one of the reasons I returned to WWE. Seeing the facts that support the legend, make this a beautiful watch for old fans and new fans alike,” - Cody Rhodes (Via Sports Illustrated)

Rhodes has vowed to succeed his father and become the only member of the Rhodes family to hold the WWE title. He, unfortunately, failed to capture the gold at WrestleMania when he challenged Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes described his favorite part of producing the WWE Legends documentary

Cody continued to address the documentary and his role as a producer. During this, he admitted the best part of his role was the opportunity to see an unaired interview with his father. It was taken just weeks prior to Dusty's passing.

“The best part of producing this doc was not the countless rewatches of old promos and matches, but being able to watch for the first time ever an unseen interview only weeks before he passed,” says Rhodes. “That interview serves as a spine for this documentary and in his own words, Dusty answers the question, ‘What was the most important thing to you?’ [Director] Rob Liano and his team did a wonderful job.”

In the world of WWE, Cody will likely enter a feud with Brock Lesnar after The Beast Incarnate surprisingly turned on him during RAW. Only time will tell what's next for Roman Reigns after their world title feud.

What have you thought about Cody Rhodes' return?

