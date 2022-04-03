"He doesn't want me to say this" – Cody Rhodes reveals incredible heartfelt gesture from top AEW personality

In a recent interview, Cody Rhodes revealed that he was given the former WWWF Championship belt by someone from AEW he didn't expect.

The American Nightmare talked about the WWWF Championship match between his father, Dusty Rhodes, and "Superstar" Billy Graham in 1977 at Madison Square Garden, which the latter won.

In his interview with Variety, Cody said he was excited to bring his version of the WWWF Championship, the one that Dusty and Billy Graham fought over. It was part of an upcoming A&E documentary about his father, with him serving as an executive producer:

"I’m excited to bring the WWWF Championship belt that I acquired a few months ago, the one that Superstar and Dusty fought over. I’m excited to carry that in my bag."

When asked where he obtained the old title, his answer was the unusual one in the form of Dan Lambert, who didn't even ask for payment:

"Believe it or not — I bet you he doesn’t want me to say his name, but it’s funny. Dan Lambert. He handed it to me for no money and said, 'I thought it should belong to you.'" (H/T - Variety)

Cody Rhodes and Dan Lambert had a heated run-in

During the December 17, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Dan Lambert talked trash about Cody Rhodes and President Tony Khan. The American Top Team leader lambasted Khan for giving undeserved title shots to his EVPs like Rhodes.

The American Nightmare eventually confronted Lambert and Men of the Year. The two exchanged verbal potshots, and when Rhodes had enough, he attacked Ethan Page. He eventually got overpowered by Page, Lambert, and Scorpio Sky.

Check out the whole segment below:

Dustin Rhodes tried to even the odds, but the brothers were still outnumbered. Finally, Sammy Guevara came out to stop ATT's beatdown of the brothers. Guevara and Rhodes were competitors back then for the TNT Championship.

It was unusual for Lambert to give Rhodes the former WWWF Championship belt. However, it'd be Cody's token of inspiration now that he's back with the WWE and will try to achieve his father's unfulfilled mission.

