Cody Rhodes reveals the latest AEW signing

AEW EVP Cody Rhodes revealed on Twitter that Red Velvet has officially signed with the company.

Velvet started working for AEW Dark back in June of 2020. However, she is probably well-known for teaming up with Cody Rhodes against Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill.

The AEW EVP picked Red Velvet to be his tag team partner for the match after cutting a great promo against Cargill on AEW Dynamite.

With his wife, Brandi Rhodes, unable to compete due to pregnancy, Velvet got the opportunity. Many believe her exploits in the tag team match could have been the main reason why she was signed by the company earlier today.

Cody Rhodes talked about the match in his tweet announcing the signing of Red Velvet to a permanent contract.

"At The Crossroads @AEWonTNT event squaring off against @SHAQ & Jade...Red stepped up in a huge way! @TonyKhan saw what over a million people saw that night and upgraded her contract. She’s ALL ELITE now! Let’s stir it up my friend," said Cody Rhodes in his tweet.

With the latest addition of Red Velvet to AEW being announced by Cody Rhodes, the company continues to make significant strides to improve the Women's division in 2021.

AEW knows that their female roster was probably the most critiqued part of their programming in 2020, and it seems they are making a conscious effort to improve it.

As for Red Velvet, it seems her storyline with Jade Cargill will continue going forward on AEW Dynamite.

