Cody Rhodes reveals his personal goal for AEW

AEW star Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he is eyeing a stadium show for the company down the road.

When AEW stepped foot in a world dominated by global juggernauts in WWE, no one thought that Tony Khan would take his promotion to greater heights. Fast forward to 2021, AEW is considered a competitive wrestling promotion. Guys like Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes have played pivotal roles in elevating the company.

.@AEW is finally bringing “Dynamite” to New York City on September 22nd 🗽



“This venue [Arthur Ashe Stadium] is one we identified over two years ago as a place we wanted AEW to go,” @TonyKhan says https://t.co/wdfSmfQJGl pic.twitter.com/e5JeKGoPaW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 16, 2021

With blockbuster signings in the form of Daniel Bryan and CM Punk on the horizon, and USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York set to host a Dynamite episode, the company is firmly expanding its product.

Speaking during a media call, Cody Rhodes discussed numerous topics, including the possibility of running stadium shows. The American Nightmare stated that holding a Stadium show has become a personal goal for him and hopefully for AEW too.

He added that kickstarting with Arthur Ashe Stadium is "unbelievable," considering that they're in a position to aim for bigger things for the company.

"The idea of a stadium show, that would be a really good goal for me and I would hope would be a goal for AEW. To a degree, we're doing it with Arthur Ashe, which is unreal. It's such a great building, there's not a bad seat in the house. We're at the point now where we're like, 'Could we? What could we put on? What could we call it?' It's something, I can't say it's formally been discussed, but we're all thinking it." (H/T- Fightful)

Cody Rhodes seemingly retired during this week's AEW Dynamite

An emotional moment for @CodyRhodes at the end of #AEWDynamite Homecoming RUINED by #MalakaiBlack (@TommyEnd). Will we see the #AmericanNightmare again?



Watch #AEWDynamite EVERY WEDNESDAY at 8/7c on TNT. pic.twitter.com/trecMwVbO7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes suffered a dreadful loss at the hands of Malakai Black, who made his in-ring debut.

Following the match, Cody Rhodes delivered a passionate promo, which people later realized was a retirement tease. The American Nightmare almost placed his boots in the middle of the ring, but Black surfaced to assault him and end the show on a cliffhanger. Even after the show went off air, Cody Rhodes emphasized his possible retirement. It remains to be seen how the company will unfold in this saga moving forward.

What's your take on Cody Rhodes's statement about holding future stadium shows? Sound off in the comments section below.

