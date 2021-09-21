Cody Rhodes makes a bold prediction about his AEW career 

Cody Rhodes recently claimed that fans shouldn't expect to see him in a heel avatar as he plans to retire from AEW in his current role.

Cody has been a babyface throughout his AEW career, and there's no arguing about the fact that he's one of the most beloved performers in the promotion. Despite many fans wanting to see him embrace his dark side, the former TNT Champion has made it clear he isn't keen to explore it.

Speaking on a Bleacher Report AMA, Cody opened up about several topics, including his desire to compete as a babyface for the rest of his career. The former TNT Champion explained that he doesn't want to make decisions that could have a negative impact on AEW's younger fanbase.

Furthermore, Cody Rhodes stated that it's even more challenging to play the same role competently for many years when the crowd wants you to do something else.

“I’m of the belief that if you pay your money you can cheer, boo, etc. To go from a warm reception to an adversarial reception… I’ll retire before I become a heel. I’m not going to make decisions that are bad for our youth to see. That’s the challenge, how do I maintain where I’m at when the crowd wants to get a different flavour,” said Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes will battle it out against Malakai Black in AEW again

Cody Rhodes returned at last week's AEW Dynamite after a month-long hiatus, where he attacked his latest rival, Malakai Black.

The two former WWE stars are set to collide at Dynamite's Grand Slam special episode on September 22nd.

Earlier, Cody and Black met at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming on August 4th, where the latter handed a surprising squash loss to the former.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes work as a heel in AEW? Will the former TNT Champion hand Malakai Black his first loss in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

