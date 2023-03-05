Cody Rhodes was seemingly "very skeptical" about joining AEW due to Dusty Rhodes' warning, says veteran

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was apparently warned by his father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, against joining up-and-coming wrestling promotions like AEW, according to a wrestling veteran's recent comments.

The American Nightmare has been instrumental in the success of Tony Khan's Promotion since the company came into existence in 2019. Inspired by the success of All-In, the company kicked off with Cody as one of the Executive Vice Presidents.

While his participation in AEW's rise to prominence was undeniably crucial, Cody Rhodes was apparently unsure about joining Tony Khan. In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about how Cody was advised by his father on the matter.

"Dusty was so into Cody. Cody told me that he thought Dusty would have been very unhappy with him for leaving WWE, though, and Cody was very skeptical of AEW at first because Dusty always warned him about the idea of 'rich guy starting a wrestling company.'" (0:27 onwards)

Cody Rhodes had an intense promo battle with Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown

It looks like The American Nightmare has slipped back into the WWE environment with ease. He was recently involved in a spectacular promo segment with The Tribal Chief.

Ahead of their clash at the WrestleMania Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns came face-to-face on the latest edition of SmackDown. The Bloodline leader spoke about how Dusty Rhodes did not really care about his own son as much.

While the statement was seemingly only a part of the storyline, it managed to rile Cody up enough to fire back. He ended the segment by declaring that winning the match was now an absolute necessity for him.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for both the superstars at WrestleMania.

