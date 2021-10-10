Cody Rhodes' sister comments on reportedly having "issues" with Brandi Rhodes

The first few episodes of Rhodes to the Top have featured Cody Rhodes' sister Teil Rhodes, who had tensions with her sister-in-law Brandi Rhodes. This sparked discourse online, and Teil recently addressed it.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Teil Rhodes revealed her thoughts on Rhodes to the Top and took time to discuss her current relationship with Brandi.

"Me and Brandi are definitely in a better place now, but a lot of the stuff between her and I on the show is a lot of growing pains from some things that we kind of had, issues, drama that we had early on in their marriage. We tried to squash it a bunch of times, but all those little things just kept kind of building. And when I was first contacted about the show, they already knew all my business. I was surprised by that. I was like, ‘okay, wow.’ You kind of have to be like, ‘well, they already know,’" said Teil Rhodes [h/t WrestlingInc]

Rhodes to the Top also offers behind-the-scenes footage of Cody Rhodes' storylines in AEW

The reality show aims to cover Brandi and Cody Rhodes' lives both inside and outside the ring. While their family dealings fill up only one part of the show, the rest is covered by what Cody is doing in the ring.

The first few episodes have focused on Cody Rhodes' feud with Anthony Ogogo. While there are many positive aspects to that rivalry, TNT didn't mind pulling back the curtain on some never-before-seen moments.

A recent episode covered the weigh-in segment between Cody and Ogogo. The segment didn't go as planned for various reasons. Tony Khan wasn't too happy about it, as seen on Rhodes to the Top, and he angrily called for the segment to be wrapped up instantly.

The reality show also offers a look into the lives of other wrestlers who are beginning to become regulars such as Ricky Starks. The FTW Champion has garnered a following of his own through the show, which sheds light on the work and effort he puts in at AEW.

Plus, Rhodes to the Top has been performing well as of late, airing directly after AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays.

Cody @CodyRhodes #RhodesToTheTop up a spot in the TV Top 25 this past week! Thank you. Growing in the key demo against the wild card & topping the alternative again. We did merch discounts this time…If y’all keep it up, what can I do as a bonus for the fandom?Was thinking social exclusives… #RhodesToTheTop up a spot in the TV Top 25 this past week! Thank you. Growing in the key demo against the wild card & topping the alternative again. We did merch discounts this time…If y’all keep it up, what can I do as a bonus for the fandom?Was thinking social exclusives…

