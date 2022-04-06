"He's making a s*x tape with the title" - Cody Rhodes comments on top AEW star's involvement in recent storyline

Cody Rhodes recently sat down in an interview to speak about many topics, including what were some issues that he faced which led to leaving AEW and why he decided to join WWE. He shed some light on what he wanted to do in his time with Tony Khan's promotion.

Cody made his return to WWE in gargantuan fashion at the WrestleMania 38, when he was revealed to be Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. The American Nightmare won his return bout by beating the former WWE Universal Champion with the Cross Rhodes.

The former three-time TNT Champion joined BT Sport's Ariel Helwani in an interview and spoke about how he did not want to be a gatekeeper and be the person every new All Elite signing has their first feud against.

"I didn’t want to be a gatekeeper of pro wrestling. I didn’t want to be ‘he’s the guy at AEW that you come in and you have your first program with or story with,’ that wasn’t how the first year [in AEW] went for me." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Cody also talked about being in the ring with stars he had never faced and seemingly to a shot at Sammy Guevara's latest storyline.

"No disrespect to the guys I didn’t wrestle but my interest was wrestling folks I had never been in the ring with. The Darby’s, the Max’s and the Sammy’s, finally got a mature [Sammy] I guess, I leave and then he’s basically making a s*x tape with the title. Damn Sammy, damn."

You can check out the entire interview here:

Cody Rhodes speaks about where he stands with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega

During the interview with Ariel Helwani, Cody shed some light on his feelings towards his former colleagues Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Rhodes said that he hopes they do not talk poorly about him behind his back and he absolutely loves them.

"I don’t know if they sit in circles and hate on me or talk poorly about me, I hope they wouldn’t. But if they don’t know, I try to tell them on a regular basis I absolutely love those guys," Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes also expressed during the conversation with Helwani that he has done everything he wanted to do in AEW and has left the company on good terms.

