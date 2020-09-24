Cody Rhodes spoils his own return to AEW Dynamite?

It's been over a month since we've last seen Cody Rhodes was seen on AEW television. When Cody Rhodes was last active, he was the inaugural TNT Champion who was the definition of a "fighting Champion".

Running through several members of the AEW roster from Lance Archer to Jungle Boy to Ricky Starks to Warhorse and more, it wasn't an easy run for Cody Rhodes, who had first won the title in the tournament 91 days before his last appearance.

The leader of AEW had to go through Shawn Spears, Darby Allin, and finally, Lance Archer to win the title. There has been a lot of speculation as to when Cody Rhodes was going to return since he had taken a brutal beating in the hands of Brodie Lee, who won the TNT title from him.

Cody Rhodes seemingly shared his plan on the road to drive from his home state of Georgia until Daily's Place at Jacksonville, Florida, where the AEW tapings take place.

It's certainly an interesting way to tease a return and even William of RBR Wrestling simply tweeted that Cody Rhodes will be back on the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode.

Cody is back tonight — Will ✊🏾 (@WilliamRBR) September 23, 2020

Will Cody Rhodes seek retribution?

Cody Rhodes was written out in rather brutal fashion and fans were taken by surprise as to just how easily Brodie Lee was able to win the TNT Championship. AEW's last PPV was ALL OUT in early September - an event that Cody Rhodes missed.

It's going to be interesting to see what Cody Rhodes' role is going to be upon his return. Despite his lack of presence in the main event scene, AEW's leader has always managed to remain relevant and in the eyes of many, was the perfect inaugural TNT Champion before helping to elevate Brodie Lee.

While some fans wondered why Cody Rhodes shared his intention on Community, it could end up becoming a rather underhanded tactic to promote a return appearance to AEW Dynamite.

The next major stop for AEW on PPV will be on November 7th at Full Gear.