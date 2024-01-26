Cody Rhodes still has a selfish desire about AEW that he shares with The Young Bucks

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently shared a selfish desire regarding AEW, saying that he still has it even after leaving the company two years ago. He also shared that he joked about this all the time with The Young Bucks.

Cody Rhodes and his buddies The Young Bucks, among others, organized their own wrestling show, "All In" back in 2018 and it turned out to be a success. This led to the formation of All Elite Wrestling, which is currently considered the second-biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

However, Cody left the company back in 2022 due to personal reasons after serving as one of its EVPs. During a recent appearance on SHAK Wrestling, Rhodes was asked about changing the industry with AEW, and he opened up on the selfish desires he still carries about the promotion:

"I think all of us are very careful to talk about it because nobody wants to look like they're saying, 'Hey it was all me.' But the reality is I can name... it's about eight people, and if one of them wasn't there it wouldn't have happened, an alternative [AEW] wouldn't exist. It wouldn't have springboarded me into this position I am now, none of it would've happened, it was all these factors, and the biggest factor being the fans themselves."

He further added:

"So I just hope people remember it selfishly. I joke about this with Matt and Nick [Jackson] all the time. Selfishly, you want more people to remember it was something that we did but I am just happy to see an industry that I grew up watching through the good times and the bad times is now as popular as it ever was." [7:42-8:27]

Cody Rhodes on changing the world of pro wrestling

Cody Rhodes was fired from WWE back in 2016 and shocked everyone a few years later by reinventing his character. The American Nightmare also reflected on how he and his buddies changed the world:

"I think as I grow old I'll probably wax poetic and grow even fonder of the things I was able to be part of, the people I was able to team with when we were a group, the Bullet Club, The Elite, the idea was 'change the world' and we really did actually change at least our world and it's so healthy now." [7:15-7:40]

Cody Rhodes is one of the top babyfaces in the WWE and only time will tell what 2024 has in store for him.

If you use any quotes from the above transcription, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda.

