AEW announces that Cody Rhodes suffered an injury on AEW Dynamite 

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Lee Johnson to face the team of "Pretty" Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi. During the match, it was apparent that Rhodes' shoulder was bothering him. After the bout, AEW confirmed that Rhodes suffered an injury on Wednesday night.

AEW announced the news at the end of "Coach's Corner" on its official Twitter page. Rhodes is arguably the face of AEW, and he's a former TNT Champion. He is an executive vice president of the company.

#CoachsCorner Arn (@TheArnShow) breaks down @BigShottyLee Johnson's first win, and are we going see the next generation of the Anderson soon?



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2021

In a short message at the end of the video, AEW confirmed that Rhodes slightly tore his left rotator cuff. The company stated that his status is "TBD."

It's unclear how long the injury could keep Rhodes out of action. It's fair to question whether he'll be able to compete on March 3, when AEW Dynamite is scheduled to feature one of the biggest matches in the company's history.

Cody Rhodes is set to wrestle Shaq in a Tag Team Match on March 3

Brandi Rhodes threw water on Shaq on an episode of AEW Dynamite

After Cody Rhodes lost his TNT Championship to Darby Allin at Full Gear, he entered a feud with Shaq, an opponent who would easily keep all eyes on him.

Shaq was introduced to AEW by Jade Cargill after she interrupted a promo by Cody Rhodes. The rivalry was put on hold after Rhodes became entangled with Team Taz. But "The American Nightmare" quickly refocused on Shaq.

The former TNT Champion called out Shaq, and the basketball legend agreed to step inside the ring to face Cody Rhodes. The original plan was to have Cody team up with Brandi Rhodes to face Shaq and Jade Cargill. But due to Brandi's pregnancy, Red Velvet took her place. This tag team match is set for the March 3 episode of AEW Dynamite.