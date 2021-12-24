Cody Rhodes teases huge change in character, gets attacked by top star after AEW Rampage taping – Spoiler

During the main event of the upcoming edition of AEW Rampage, Cody Rhodes became a three-time TNT Champion by defeating Sammy Guevara.

Rhodes addressed the crowd after the match and teased a potential heel turn while making a sly comment. The newly crowned TNT Champion said he had a "feeling in his heel," teasing a potential heel turn.

During his' post-match celebrations, Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, and other members of The Nightmare Family, including Dustin Rhodes, Arn Anderson, and others, joined the new TNT Champion.

During his post-match celebrations, Cody thanked AEW President Tony Khan and introduced David Crockett, the son of Jim Crockett, to the audience. Crockett also addressed the crowd and thanked them.

Khan congratulated Cody on his historic title win and asked the crowd to give props to the now-former champion, Sammy Guevara. TK then put over Hook, Team Taz member and AEW sensation.

The audience popped big time for the Team Taz star, who made his way to the ring and was offered a handshake by Cody Rhodes. Instead, Hook went on to slap Cody for another big pop.

As of right now, Cody Rhodes vs. Hook hasn't been confirmed, but AEW has certainly teased a potential bout between the two for the future.

Here's what happened after AEW Rampage went off the air:

Cody Rhodes became three-time TNT Champion at recent Rampage taping

In the upcoming edition of the AEW Christmas special episode of Rampage, Cody Rhodes will be seen winning the TNT Championship.

Sammy Guevara won the title by beating Miro but, after a host of successful defenses, The Spanish God's title reign is about to come to a close, courtesy of Rhodes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Cody beat Guevara by hitting the Cross Rhodes twice and Tiger Driver for the win. Previously, Rhodes had won the TNT Championship when he became the inaugural holder of the belt and also won by beating the late Jon Huber in his last ever match.

Edited by Abhinav Singh