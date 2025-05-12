Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan convinced legend to sign with AEW after horrible WWE run

After an underwhelming run with WWE, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan convinced a legend to join AEW for his last run. The legend also opened up on why he made the big decision to go All Elite.

Ad

Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan apparently convinced the wrestling legend, Sting to sign with AEW. The Icon made his WWE debut in 2014 but went on to have a disappointing run with the promotion. He lost to both Triple H and Seth Rollins in his one-year run.

The WWE Hall of Famer made his AEW debut in 2020. During an interview with ScreenRant, Sting opened up on how he wanted to end his career the way he wanted to:

Ad

Trending

"It seems like there’s been a reoccurring theme that’s happened to me a couple of times over the years, always tied to WWE, and it has to do with disappearing with my tail between my legs, so to speak, and just not wanting, after all the years, not wanting it to end the way it was ending. Although I had made amends with it and had a resolve about it and I was fine.”

Ad

The Icon further disclosed how he was convinced to join AEW by the company President, Tony Khan, and the former EVP, Cody Rhodes:

"But I got a phone call from Tony Khan and also Cody. Cody Rhodes called me as well, and Tony’s words were, ‘Hey, would you like to come back and play for a little while?’" [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE legend on how he got into AEW after Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan convinced him

After both Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan convinced him to sign with AEW, Sting opened up on how he started to get into the promotion by paying attention to talents, and his conversations with Tony as well:

"Tony was convinced that the fans would be bonkers over it. He built my confidence, I had great conversations with him. I started to look and pay attention to some of the talent there. Darby Allin, for example. It just seemed like as I watched their show, it felt like WCW way back in the day.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Sting announced his retirement after his last match at AEW Revolution 2024 and made a non-wrestling appearance at All In 2024. Only time will tell when fans will get to see him back on TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More