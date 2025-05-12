Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan convinced legend to sign with AEW after horrible WWE run

After an underwhelming run with WWE, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan convinced a legend to join AEW for his last run. The legend also opened up on why he made the big decision to go All Elite.
Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan apparently convinced the wrestling legend, Sting to sign with AEW. The Icon made his WWE debut in 2014 but went on to have a disappointing run with the promotion. He lost to both Triple H and Seth Rollins in his one-year run.
The WWE Hall of Famer made his AEW debut in 2020. During an interview with ScreenRant, Sting opened up on how he wanted to end his career the way he wanted to:
"It seems like there’s been a reoccurring theme that’s happened to me a couple of times over the years, always tied to WWE, and it has to do with disappearing with my tail between my legs, so to speak, and just not wanting, after all the years, not wanting it to end the way it was ending. Although I had made amends with it and had a resolve about it and I was fine.”
The Icon further disclosed how he was convinced to join AEW by the company President, Tony Khan, and the former EVP, Cody Rhodes:
"But I got a phone call from Tony Khan and also Cody. Cody Rhodes called me as well, and Tony’s words were, ‘Hey, would you like to come back and play for a little while?’" [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]
After both Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan convinced him to sign with AEW, Sting opened up on how he started to get into the promotion by paying attention to talents, and his conversations with Tony as well:
"Tony was convinced that the fans would be bonkers over it. He built my confidence, I had great conversations with him. I started to look and pay attention to some of the talent there. Darby Allin, for example. It just seemed like as I watched their show, it felt like WCW way back in the day.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]
Sting announced his retirement after his last match at AEW Revolution 2024 and made a non-wrestling appearance at All In 2024. Only time will tell when fans will get to see him back on TV.