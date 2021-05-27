Cody Rhodes on using "The American Dream" nickname at AEW Double or Nothing

This Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing, the legacy of "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes will live on in his son, Cody Rhodes. The AEW EVP will be adopting his father's nickname during his match against Anthony Ogogo at the pay-per-view.

Ahead of Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes sat down with Connor Casey of Comicbook.com and opened up on a number of topics related to AEW. When asked how the idea of using "The American Dream" nickname came about, Rhodes revealed it happened while working on his promo.

"So as I was workshopping the promo, and the ultimate thing in wrestling is the finish, it was just something that came up, because the story of ...," Cody Rhodes paused. "I mean, Anthony is over here living the American dream, the story of the American dream and how it relates to wrestling, with so many great wrestlers coming from other countries, and making their home here, and having such huge success. And it just felt right. And if there was one night I could do it, this would be the night that it would make the most sense. And as I was workshopping it, I didn't have a finish, and then I just came on that and I couldn't go anywhere else. I worked with a few other things, but I couldn't go anywhere else, and I'm looking forward to it."

Cody Rhodes is looking forward to being "The American Dream" this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing

While many people know what "The American Dream" nickname means to the legacy of professional wrestling, Cody Rhodes doesn't want to assume all of the fans watching now know the history behind it.

"One thing, I think it might be kind of misleading, Cody Rhodes continued. "I can't assume that all wrestling fans know all the history of wrestling. Of course some fans started today. They saw Darby Allin and they want to watch. Whatever it may be. So a lot of people might have made the assumption. It was going to be Dusty Rhodes, polka dots, 'Hard Times,' Common Man Boogie, and it was more of a spiritual thing for me, and a coming of age, to do at one time. But it will look very differently than anything of that brief Dusty run by any means. But yeah, it does mean a lot. And again, it may not totally click with me how much it means until I hear it said."

