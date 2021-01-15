Cody Rhodes vs. Pretty Peter Avalon added to next week's AEW Dynamite; updated card

A pretty big episode of AEW Dynamite next week just got a little bigger as the company announced that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will face "Pretty" Peter Avalon.

The last time Avalon was seen on Dynamite, he had yet to win a match in the company. However, Avalon has garnered quite the winning streak on AEW Dark of late, and that winning streak sees him returning to TNT to face one of the top wrestlers in the company.

It will be the ultimate test for Avalon, and a good showing for him against Rhodes could go a long way for him in 2021.

Will Hangman Page join The Dark Order on AEW Dynamite next week?

Next week on Dynamite, we will finally get the answer to whether "Hangman" Adam Page will join The Dark Order as he teams with Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver to face Chaos Project and TH2.

Page promised The Dark Order on AEW Dynamite that he would decide if he wants to join the faction after the match next week. The wrestling world is buzzing about the possibility of Page being a part of The Dark Order. The aftermath of the match could be a moment to remember for many years to come.

As of this writing, here is the rest of the card for next week's AEW Dynamite:

Nyla Rose with Vickie Guererro goes one on one with "Legit" Leyla Hirsch

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action

Matt Sydal and Top Flight will take on Matt Hardy and Private Party in six-man tag team action

An Inner Circle showdown where the winning team will represent the group in the AEW tag team division: Santana and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Sammy Guevarra and Jake Hager

Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson faces "Pretty" Peter Avalon in singles action

Are you excited for next week's edition of AEW Dynamite? What match are you looking forward to the most? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.