Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi Rhodes jokingly addresses rumors about her second pregnancy

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi welcomed their baby girl, Liberty Iris Runnels, into the world on June 18, 2021, but it seems the chance of her getting a sibling isn't happening anytime soon.

Brandi recently posted a picture of herself and her daughter doing yoga poses on social media, with the caption stating that she had received a piece of news that she'd been waiting on since January.

Fans took the caption and ran with it, believing that this was leading to the announcement that Brandi was pregnant again. However, that wasn't the case, as the former AEW star addressed the situation on her Twitter account.

"Not half of y'all thinking this is a pregnancy announcement. It takes a little bit longer than a few months for a baby to cook!" tweeted @TheBrandiRhodes.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes twitter.com/thebrandirhode… Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Tonight, Libby and I hit a few down dogs and feasted on Cold Stone after receiving the news we'd been waiting to hear since January!



Cheers to Summer 2023 🍾 Tonight, Libby and I hit a few down dogs and feasted on Cold Stone after receiving the news we'd been waiting to hear since January! Cheers to Summer 2023 🍾 https://t.co/RTgQjXub0c Not half of y'all thinking this is a pregnancy announcement. It takes a little bit longer than a few months for a baby to cook! Not half of y'all thinking this is a pregnancy announcement. It takes a little bit longer than a few months for a baby to cook! 😂 twitter.com/thebrandirhode…

With her husband working a full-time schedule with WWE again, looking after two kids is an even bigger ask than looking after one. But rest assured that the world will be overjoyed if another Rhodes gets brought into the world.

Cody Rhodes is still getting namedropped on AEW TV

The relationship between Cody Rhodes and AEW is a complicated one at the time of writing as the American Nightmare might work for the competition, but without him there wouldn't be an All Elite Wrestling to write about.

It's this unique legacy that he's left behind that explains why Cody is still being mentioned on a regular basis on AEW TV, with the most recent example being Sting claiming that MJF had "Cody Day Care" to help him through his career in All Elite Wrestling.

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently stated that the constant Cody references might be a ploy to lure him back to the company when his WWE contract expires, showcasing that even though he left AEW, the promotion and those who work within it still think very highly of him.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will ever go back to AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes