Former WWE Superstar wins major title at AEW Rampage taping – Spoiler

On the AEW Holiday Bash edition of Rampage, Cody Rhodes challenged Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship.

Much to everyone's surprise, Rhodes defeated The Spanish God and became a three-time TNT Champion on the show.

Last week, Cody Rhodes answered Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship open challenge and, on the upcoming edition of Rampage, Rhodes' crowning moment will air on live television. The episode of Rampage was filmed on the 22nd of December, following the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

The finish to the Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara match saw Rhodes hit a couple of Cross Rhodes before hitting a Tiger Driver, as he pinned the now-former TNT Champion to become a three-time champion.

After his victory, Rhodes was presented the title by David Crockett, the son of the late Jim Crockett.

Courtesy of his win, Cody Rhodes has now ended Sammy Guevara's first-ever title reign in AEW, which lasted almost about 90 days.

The Inner Circle member won the belt by beating Miro on the December 29 edition of AEW Dynamite in Rochester, New York. Guevara defended the title against the likes of Bobby Fish, Jay Lethal, and Ethan Page.

Cody Rhodes is now a three-time AEW TNT Champion

At AEW Double or Nothing 2020, Cody Rhodes won the TNT Championship for the first time and became the inaugural holder of the title by beating Lance Archer.

During his first reign as champion, Rhodes defended the title against the likes of Jungle Boy, Marq Queen, Ricky Starks, Jake Hager, Sonny Kiss, Eddie Kingston, Warhorse, and Scorpio Sky.

Cody went on to lose the title to Brodie Lee. However, he then regained the title from Lee by beating him in a Dog Collar Match. Rhodes' second reign as the TNT Champion ended at Full Gear 2020, as he dropped the belt to Darby Allin.

