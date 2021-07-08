Cody Rhodes wins the strap match on this week's AEW Dynamite 

Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall opened this week's special episode of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager. With the Miami show being the promotion's return to the road, there was palpable energy among the capacity crowd as they wildly cheered for the former two-time TNT Champion.

While nowhere close to being a technically great bout, the strap match on this week's AEW Dynamite was still a memorable one for more than one reason. The initial stages of the clash were expected to be dominated by Marshall, with Cody selling his opponent's offense brilliantly.

Thankfully, the outside shenanigans were kept to the bare minimum. Apart from The Factory's Aaron Salow, nobody tried to interfere in the in-ring proceedings. It looked like QT Marshall might walk away with the win after he struck Cody Rhodes with a Diamond Cutter and touched three turnbuckles.

However, being the resilient warrior he is, Cody managed to stop Marshall from touching the fourth turnbuckle at the very last moment. This finally opened the door for the babyface to mount a comeback.

In the end, after hitting a trifecta of Cross Rhodes on Marshall, Cody successfully touched all four turnbuckles to secure the win on this week's AEW Dynamite.

What's next for Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite?

The fact that Cody Rhodes got cheered even though his rivalry with QT Marshall hasn't been very well-received is a testament to his connection with the fans. However, it's time for him to move on to do something else in AEW.

Cody could emerge as the new challenger for Miro's TNT Championship, hoping to capture the title for the third time. Apart from that, a feud with AEW's latest signing, Andrade El Idolo, is also an intriguing possibility.

Did you enjoy the strap match between Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall on AEW Dynamite? Who do you think Cody should feud with next? Sound off in the comments section below.

