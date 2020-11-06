Cody says The Young Bucks have made a big mistake in AEW that could 'come back to bite them' 

The Young Bucks are all set to take on FTR at Full Gear for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

FTR vs. The Bucks has been in the making for years, and the two prolific teams will finally lock horns inside the ring at the upcoming AEW PPV.

However, the match has a big stipulation. The Young Bucks announced that they would never contest for the AEW Tag Titles ever again if they lose at Full Gear.

Cody had chosen a similar stipulation at last year's Full Gear show when he declared that he would not challenge for the AEW World title if he lost to Chris Jericho. Sadly for the American Nightmare, he ended up on the losing end.

Cody feels The Young Bucks have made a mistake with the AEW Full Gear stipulation

Cody caught up with the press for a stacked conference call ahead of Full Gear and Sportskeeda's Senior Editor, Andrea Hangst, asked the AEW TNT Champion about his thoughts on Young Bucks' decision.

Cody didn't entirely understand Bucks' decision and added that he would have never recommended the tag team to follow in his path. Cody felt that it was a bad call on Matt and Nick Jackson's part. He also added that the Bucks might not have learned from his experience.

Cody had the following to say about The Young Bucks' stipulation:

"I don't fully understand the Bucks wanting to do that. I wouldn't have recommended it. Matt and Nick Jackson are one of the best tag teams in the world, if not the best tag team in the world. Nick Jackson is an outstanding singles wrestler in his own, which more and more people have discovered. No doubt, Matt is as well. I think them doing this is a bad idea, and I told them that. Look at me – I can never challenge for the world championship again. Just from an optics standpoint, people think that the world championship is the biggest championship in the world, so why wouldn't you want to be the world champions? Maybe that's a bad call on Matt and Nick's part. Maybe they didn't learn from my experience, but that's wrestling for you. We are how we are. I wish them the absolute best of luck. I always will have a bond to a group that's, in terms of The Elite, there will always be a bond between us. We jumped off into this journey together, so I always want them to succeed. But again, in short, I think this stipulation is a bad idea and one that can really come back to bite you in the ass." H/t Mike Killiam of ProWrestling.com

Cody will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin at Full Gear on November 7th. The American Nightmare also spoke about several other topics during the recent conference call, including AEW's medical protocol, securing the rights to use the 'Rhodes' name, Eddie Kingston's AEW signing, the company's women's division, and more.