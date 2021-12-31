"We can do this face to face" – Former WWE star calls out Shawn Spears after AEW Dynamite

AEW star Shawn Spears was recently called out for his actions on Dynamite.

Over the past few weeks, after Wardlow wins a match, Spears attacks the defeated wrestler with a chair. This week, Spears attacked former WWE performer Colin Delaney.

Delaney's match on Dynamite wasn't his first AEW bout. His AEW in-ring debut was a tag team match alongside Spears. During the match, Spears abandoned Delaney. Now, after getting attacked by Spears, Delaney tweeted his displeasure:

I’ll be around. You let me know. I just thought of this… first time I wrestled for @AEW , I teamed with @ShawnSpears and he left me high and dry. Then last night he hits me with a chair?!Shawn, we can do this face to face sometime dude.I’ll be around. You let me know. I just thought of this… first time I wrestled for @AEW, I teamed with @ShawnSpears and he left me high and dry. Then last night he hits me with a chair?!Shawn, we can do this face to face sometime dude. I’ll be around. You let me know.

Fans may not instantly recognize Delaney, but he was once signed to WWE and ECW. Delaney was mainly a jobber but gained some popularity while in ECW. At one point, he was even paired with Tommy Dreamer.

Shawn Spears recently became Wardlow's 'accountabilabuddy' so he can keep an eye on the former. As far as Delaney goes, Spears is busy hitting AEW stars with chairs to react to challenges.

What happened to The Pinnacle in AEW?

The Pinnacle had one of the most impressive debuts in AEW. MJF's betrayal was seen coming a mile away, but there was no indication he'd from The Pinnacle.

FTR, Spears, MJF, and Wardlow laid waste to The Inner Circle. Their promos were reminiscent of Evolution in WWE circa 2003. Ever since Jericho defeated MJF at the end of 'The Labours of Jericho,' they've hardly been seen together.

AEW has a plethora of factions and tag teams. Sometimes there are tag teams with different names within factions. While massive factions like The Dark Order and Best Friends get screentime nearly every week, AEW has seemingly forgotten about The Pinnacle.

