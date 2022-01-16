"It's definitely different" – Former WWE star compares AEW and Tony Khan to Vince McMahon

Colin Delaney became the latest wrestler to appear for both AEW and WWE. The former SmackDown star noticed one key difference between how Tony Khan and Vince McMahon go about their work.

Delaney was used sparingly back in 2007 when he appeared on SmackDown and ECW. He picked up a win on the blue brand as part of a tag team with Batista. He was released within eight months of his contract but returned on 205 Live in 2017. He also appeared on the main roster as enhancement talent against The Bludgeon Brothers.

More recently, he showed up on AEW in a squash match against Wardlow. Delaney was a guest on ‘A Pro Wrestling Podcast with Matt & Friends and explained the difference between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon:

"It’s cool, it’s cool. I like being there [AEW]. You know, every time I’m there, I feel like I’m part of the team and I’m part of the crew so, Tony Khan is super, super cool. He’s just like a big wrestling fan. First time I met him, I remember him coming up to me and being like, ‘Oh my God, I was such a big fan of your stuff on ECW,’ and I was, like, ‘This is crazy.’ This guy, he owns this company, you know? Vince McMahon isn’t walking through the locker room telling anybody that he knows who they are and likes their stuff, you know? The fact that this guy is a big wrestling fan and knows what’s going on and knows who people are is super awesome to see and be around and, you know, he’s got this energy that makes everyone hyped up. It’s definitely different." (H/T - POST Wrestling)

WWE released a statement on AEW

"If you look at the gory self-mutilation that bloodied several women in the December 31 event on TNT, it quickly becomes clear that these are very different businesses."

Staying on the topic of differences between the two companies, WWE released a statement on AEW's use of blading on their programming, slamming 'self-mutilation' during the Street Fight between Tay Conti/Anna Jay and Penelope Ford/The Bunny.

Since turning into a PG product, WWE has distanced itself from the violence seen during The Attitude Era. Their focus is on making a family-friendly product while AEW looks to appeal to hardcore fans. How Tony Khan responds to this statement will be interesting to see.

