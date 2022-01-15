"I’m still a little banged up from it honestly" - Former WWE Superstar recalls the aftermath of facing Wardlow in AEW

Colin Delaney recently recalled his match against Wardlow, which went down on the New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite last month.

Wardlow, also known as the Conductor of Violence, delivered four consecutive powerbomb symphonies on the 35-year-old veteran that night. Colin even took a chair shot by Shawn Spears on his way out, consequently leaving him in unimaginable pain.

While speaking on the Pro Wrestling Podcast with Matt & Friends, the former WWE Superstar stated that he's doing fine after taking the beating of his life from Mr. Mayhem.

However, Delaney noted that he's "still a little banged up," and his shoulder has been "popping out" ever since:

"I feel okay [after the AEW match against Wardlow]. These beatings were easier to take when I was in my 20s. They are a bit more difficult when I’m in my 30s… I’ve got some KT Tape on right now because my shoulder — since — literally since that night, my shoulder has just been popping out. I don’t know why, so, I don’t know what that is but, so yeah, I’m still — I’m still a little banged up from it honestly." (H/T- POST Wrestling).

Though Colin Delaney has had some memorable matches over the years, his AEW bout against Wardlow could have been the most dreadful he's ever been in his entire career.

Wardlow's 18-match winning streak ended on AEW Dynamite this week

After dominating every single man for the past few months, Wardlow's 18-match winning streak abruptly ended as he lost against CM Punk on AEW Dynamite this week.

But despite suffering a loss, Mr. Mayhem emerged as the star of the night. The 33-year old dismantled The Straight Edge Superstar after executing multiple powerbombs in and out of the ring. If it weren't for MJF stopping his disciple from pinning Punk, Wardlow would have emerged victorious.

Mr. Mayhem was furious after his loss and even teased turning on Friedman. It will be interesting to see how their storyline pays off alongside MJF's feud with CM Punk.

