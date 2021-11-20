"A real cowards approach" – AEW star accuses Darby Allin of cheating after Rampage

Billy Gunn's son Colten Gunn didn't take his dad's defeat against Darby Allin well. Colten went on to accuse Darby of cheating during the match.

After his loss to MJF at Full Gear, Darby Allin challenged the AEW locker room. Billy Gunn then confronted Allin along with his sons Colten and Austin Gunn.

The match between the two was made official. On the latest episode of Rampage, Darby Allin faced Billy Gunn and picked up the win. However, Colten Gunn accused Allin of cheating as the former TNT Champion bit Billy during the bout. Colten called the move a cowardly approach:

colten gunn @coltengunn Darby had to cheat and bite my dad to win. A real cowards approach; and then his weird friend Sting had to get involved. So we taught them a lesson and beat them down. Stay out of Gunn Club’s way. Darby had to cheat and bite my dad to win. A real cowards approach; and then his weird friend Sting had to get involved. So we taught them a lesson and beat them down. Stay out of Gunn Club’s way.

After the match, Austin and Colten attacked Sting. The WCW Legend countered the initial attack but was helpless when Billy Gunn stepped in. Colten added that Allin and Sting paid for their actions during the match.

Is this the start of a new rivalry between The Gunn Club and Darby Allin?

Gunn Club's assault on Sting suggests this could be the start of a new rivalry. Fans expected the match between Billy Gunn and The Daredevil to be one-off. However, it looks like AEW is trying to build a storyline here.

SLICK 2099 @slick2099 Darby Allin vs Billy Gunn was better then I thought it would be. Actually a very good opener. Darby wins the match. Gunn Club beat down Sting and Darby after the match #AEWRampage Darby Allin vs Billy Gunn was better then I thought it would be. Actually a very good opener. Darby wins the match. Gunn Club beat down Sting and Darby after the match #AEWRampage

Fans can expect Sting to get involved as he's the one assaulted by Gunn Club. Upcoming AEW episodes will provide clarity on the situation between Gunn Club and Darby Allin & Sting.

