"come back home to papa h (Triple H)" - Twitter flares up to 41-year-old AEW star potentially jumping ship following 3-year absence from WWE

Several members of the AEW roster have been hinting at leaving the promotion to join WWE under the leadership of Triple H. Another star joining the list is Chairman Shawn Spears. Fans urged the Canadian wrestler to return to the promotion that put his name on the map.

The Perfect Ten has been on and off of AEW television. He made his return at the special Canadian episode of Dynamite and wrestled for the first time since his return on the following episode of Rampage.

Shawn Spears revealed on Twitter that his All Elite Wrestling contract is coming to an end and asked the wrestling world which promotion he should wrestle with once his current contract ends.

"Where to wrestle in 2023…🤔 Suggestions?" Shawn Spears tweeted.

Shawn Spears™️ @ShawnSpears Where to wrestle in 2023…



🤔



Suggestions? Where to wrestle in 2023…🤔 Suggestions?

Fans were quick to suggest that he should return to WWE. Currently, Triple H has taken creative control, and people believe that this time around, Spears could make the most of his second run.

elenora @Pamaelic @ShawnSpears Go back to wwe an be used for once @ShawnSpears Go back to wwe an be used for once

Y_n_w_chris_420 @Ynwanonymous @ShawnSpears Smackdown... I heard gunther and ricochet need a 3rd... @ShawnSpears Smackdown... I heard gunther and ricochet need a 3rd...

People also suggested when he should make his WWE return.

Grindforyouroverall @gorillaGucciIND @ShawnSpears This was legit my favorite gimmick for a min @ShawnSpears This was legit my favorite gimmick for a min https://t.co/vc6KE4WM3n

El Nino @PV7903 @ShawnSpears Enter number 10 at the rumble then get chucked out 5 mins later ? @ShawnSpears Enter number 10 at the rumble then get chucked out 5 mins later ?

imafanofprofessionalwrestling @ilikewrestlin @ShawnSpears There’s a 30 man event next month that you could be # 10 in again…🤷‍♂️ @ShawnSpears There’s a 30 man event next month that you could be # 10 in again…🤷‍♂️

CasuallyCritical @CasCritical



It has a massive battle royal, you should check it out @ShawnSpears I heard there is an event in January held by this small indie company in Stamford.It has a massive battle royal, you should check it out @ShawnSpears I heard there is an event in January held by this small indie company in Stamford.It has a massive battle royal, you should check it out

Fans shared their honest thoughts on his current run in AEW and wished he was used better.

Jeremy Bain @Bain__Train @ShawnSpears You were used so badly in AEW man I'm a huge fan as long I can watch you idc where you wrestle, @ShawnSpears You were used so badly in AEW man I'm a huge fan as long I can watch you idc where you wrestle,

Wrestling_Al @WrestlingAl1 @ShawnSpears Remember when they brought you back that one night in Toronto then nothing @ShawnSpears Remember when they brought you back that one night in Toronto then nothing 😩

KingGunna @KingGunnaTwitch @ShawnSpears I'd say @AEW , but clearly, they haven't booked you as well as you deserve. So wherever you decide to wrestle, I wish you all the best. Maybe @GCWrestling_ @ShawnSpears I'd say @AEW, but clearly, they haven't booked you as well as you deserve. So wherever you decide to wrestle, I wish you all the best. Maybe @GCWrestling_?

Other than folks suggesting that he should re-sign with WWE, some also suggested he should wrestle in the Independent Circuit for a few years before entering the big leagues.

Tacolover629 @IInspiracool @ShawnSpears Come back 2 Alberta in Calgary & or Edmonton 2 wrestle we got here Real Canadian Wrestling @rcw_wrestle & or CanAm Wrestling @CanamWrestling I’m sure they’d b happy 2 have u @ShawnSpears Come back 2 Alberta in Calgary & or Edmonton 2 wrestle we got here Real Canadian Wrestling @rcw_wrestle & or CanAm Wrestling @CanamWrestling I’m sure they’d b happy 2 have u

Shadowz "After Like" @Shadowz6677 @ShawnSpears Canadian indies for a little while. At least until your wife gives birth. Then come back to AEW and be the baby face we need to challenge MJF @ShawnSpears Canadian indies for a little while. At least until your wife gives birth. Then come back to AEW and be the baby face we need to challenge MJF

Real talk reinvent yourself in the indies. Control your vision and progress from there. Once you’re established no one can f*** with you," a fan tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green also provided her suggestions for Shawn Spears to check out.

"@PCWULTRA @GCWrestling_ @IWCwrestling @WAW_UK @WSWWrestlingAUS," Chelsea Green tweeted.

The AEW star announced to Triple H and other wrestling promoters that he is open to negotiations

Spears received a ton of responses from the wrestling world, with a majority of people suggesting he return to WWE. There were some who felt that he should take some time off and spend more time with his family, especially with him and his wife, Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce), as the couple is expecting a baby.

The former WWE Superstar thanked fans for their suggestions and then asked the wrestling promotions to contact him, stating that they could directly message him to begin the first step of negotiations.

"Soooo many suggestions! Wow. Good stuff people! Promoters… DM’s are open 😏🙌🏻," Shawn Spears tweeted.

Shawn Spears™️ @ShawnSpears



Promoters… DM’s are open 🏻 Soooo many suggestions! Wow. Good stuff people!Promoters… DM’s are open Soooo many suggestions! Wow. Good stuff people! Promoters… DM’s are open 😏🙌🏻

The former WWE Superstar has not wrestled since his match on the Canadian episode of AEW Rampage.

Where would you like to see The Perfect Ten wrestle? Throw in your suggestions in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes